Policeman allegedly kills driver, Corps member, one other in Bayelsa

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

A policeman on duty attached to one of the new generation bank located in Ekeki suburbs of Yenagoa the Bayelsa State capital on Monday evening allegedly shot dead a bus driver of one of the popular transport companies, a serving Corps member, and one passenger.

The deceased were shot at close range, while the police officer is on the run.

It was gathered that the driver of the fourteen seater bus who was conveying passengers returning from the Yuletide celebrations was allegedly trying to disembark passengers close to the bank premises and a minor disagreement ensued before the policeman who is on the run opened fire on the occupants killing the driver and two other passengers including a serving corp member on the spot.

Following the shootings, pandemonium broke out as angry residents went on rampage destroying the Automated Teller Machine, ATM, stand of the bank sited close to the road.

Meanwhile, three police vans and mobile policemen have been…