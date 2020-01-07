Protest against George Weah in Liberia

A protest against Liberia’s President George Weah has started in the capital, Monrovia.

The first group of banner-carrying protesters walked through police roadblocks to assemble on Capitol Hill, the seat of power. The crowd swelled, as more protesters entered.

Dozens of riot police have been deployed, but they have not interfered. The government had given an assurance that it would provide security for protesters.

Among other demands, the demonstrators want Mr Weah, a former football star who became president in January 2018 – to publish a list of his assets before and after he became president. They also want the president to say what happened to the $25m (£19m) the government withdrew from the Federal Reserve Account in 2018 that was supposed to stabilise the economy.

Even though it is still too early to make conclusions, businesses in parts of central Monrovia were closed on Monday morning with deserted roads.

Many civil servants stayed away from work and…