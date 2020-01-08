Iran-US: Oil prices spike over 4.5% after attacks

Oil prices spiked Wednesday morning, rising over 4.5 per cent at one point after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles against two airbases in Iraq used by the United States and coalition forces.

The benchmark WTI jumped as much as 4.53 per cent to $65.54 a barrel before settling down slightly after Iran unleashed its first response to the US assassination of military commander Qasem Soleimani.

In a similar development, as news broke of a missile attack against two airbases in Iraq housing US and coalition forces, the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dropped nearly 2.5 per cent, with the broader Topix index off more than two per cent.

“It’s not going to be pretty today,” said AxiTrader’s Stephen Innes, reacting to the initial reports of Iran’s first response to the US assassination of military commander Qasem Soleimani.

