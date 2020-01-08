minor review order has no immediate impact on consumers

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), says the minor review order released by the Commission on January 3 has no immediate impact on end-user tariffs.

Mr Usman Arabi, NERC’s General Manager Public Affairs Department, made this known in a statement in Abuja.

Arabi said the order was to establish impact of the exogenous macroeconomic parameters and costs outside the control of the utilities in 2019 and projections for 2020.

He said the macroeconomic indices taken into consideration to conclude the exercise included rate of inflation, foreign exchange, gas price and volume of available electricity

“The order has further prescribed minimum market remittance threshold payable by the 11 Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) and the projected tariff path until 2021.

“However, where actual end-user tariffs are likely to be impacted by the review, the required public and stakeholders consultations shall be implemented.

“This is in line with requirements…