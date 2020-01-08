Osun police to commence enumeration of churches

….Parades 41 suspects for various crimes

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—THE Osun State Police Command, yesterday, disclosed its readiness to embark on the enumeration of churches located in an obscured environment in the state.

The new state Police Commissioner, Johnson Kokumo, disclosed this while parading 18 suspects connected to the disruption of the crossover party organised by Osun state government at the state Police Command Headquarters.

He said enumeration of churches could curb situations where miscreants would be hiding under religion to perpetrate evil.

According to him, the killing of Miss Seun Favour of Lagos State University, LASU, at Ikoyi Ile was easy because no one in the community was attending the church or aware of the pastor’s activities.

Kokumo said: “As part of our proactive measures, we are embarking on enumeration of such churches and we will be proactive in our activities towards ensuring that the churches as we have them in various obscured…