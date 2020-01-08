Stakeholders say Customs contribute to inflation

By Godfrey Bivbere

ACTIVITIES of officers and men of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, to the nation’s port is contributing to the rising inflation in the country.

Some stakeholders who spoke to Vanguard Maritime Report on the issue said the multiple examinations and valuations by NCS drives up the cost of imported goods which is passed on to the consumers.

Deputy National President of the National Council of Managing Directors of Licensed Customs Agents, NCMDLCA, Adeniyi Ajayi, said that the Customs have multiple units that duplicates functions for them to meet the revenue target set by the government.

In his words, “This action infringes on trade facilitation procedure. Customs must harmonise their department so that all cargoes for examination at any terminal must be done holistically and come out with a robust and appropriate duty to be paid; this will save time and cost.

“All over the world, businessmen are into business to make profit and they will do whatever…