Today In History: Ojukwu fled into exile and more

1970: Ojukwu fled into exile. His deputy Philip Effiong became acting President of Biafra

1656 Oldest surviving commercial newspaper begins (Haarlem, Netherlands)

1790 1st US President George Washington delivers 1st state of the union address

1835 US national debt is $0 for the first and only time in history

1912 Chiefs, representatives of people’s and church organisations, and other prominent individuals form the African National Congress and declare its aim to bring all Africans together as one people to defend their rights and freedoms

1916 WWI: ANZAC forces withdraw from the Gallipoli Peninsula after Ottoman forces successfully defend access to Constantinople

1926 Abdulaziz Ibn Saud becomes King of Nejd and Hejaz; forerunner of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

READ ALSO: Trump says U.S. does not have to use military against Iran

1956 Elvis Presley’s “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Hound Dog” single goes #1 and stays #1 for a record 11 weeks (for a single)

1984 North…