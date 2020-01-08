Trump tells Iranians US ‘ready to embrace peace’

United States President, Donald Trump on Wednesday announced to Iranians US ‘ready to embrace peace’.

He noted Iran appeared to be “standing down” after missile strikes on US troop bases in Iraq that resulted in no American or Iraqi deaths.

“All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything,” he said in an address to the nation from the White House.

“Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost.”

Trump announced the United States would be imposing “additional punishing sanctions” on Iran but made no mention of possible retaliation to Tuesday’s missile attacks — seen by experts as a measured first response by Iran to the killing of General Qasem Soleimani in an American drone strike.

He, however, told world powers to…