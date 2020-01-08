US insists no plans to pull out of Iraq

The United States has no plans to withdraw its troops from Iraq, the White House and Pentagon insisted Tuesday, as Iraq premier Adel Abdel Mahdi said he had received a US letter signalling a pullout.

President Donald Trump said withdrawing the more than 5,000 US troops in Iraq would be the “worst thing” for that country.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper underscored that US policy has not changed, dismissing as a mere “draft” the unsigned letter from a US general to Iraq’s government saying Washington would redeploy troops “in due deference to the sovereignty” of the country.

“At some point we want to get out, but this isn’t the right point,” Trump said. “It’s the worst thing that could happen to Iraq.”

“Our policy has not changed. We are not leaving Iraq,” Esper told reporters.

“There is no signed letter, to the best of my knowledge,” Esper added.

– Fallout from drone strike –

Washington continued to…