We will reject manipulation of Cross River LG poll result ― APC

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has said it will reject the “writing” (manipulation) of result for the forthcoming Local Government election in the state.

In a chat with Vanguard on Wednesday in Calabar, the APC State Vice Chairman, Central Senatorial District, Hon Cletus Obun said his party expects the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the state to come to the field for the election and that every vote must count.

Obun who was reacting to rumours that the party had been in comatose in the state said all parties that would be involved in the election should be ready to compete based on one man one vote and basis and nothing more.

He further explained that APC had been ready for the LG polls since 2017 but unfortunately, the election had not been held for almost three years now.

His words: “In 2017 when this election was declared by The…