Youths should learn a skill — OKOYA Youths should learn a skill — OKOYA

By Victor Arjiromanus

AT 80, Chief Dr. Rasa k Akanni Okoya has so much to be proud of, having lived an exemplary life, and being a source of inspiration to thousands of people . He is the Chairman of Eleganza Industries Limited, and several other businesses. Here, he speaks of his journey so far, and gives basic advise to Nigerian youths who seek success;

How I feel being 80 years?

I feel great in the name of God, I believe that I have been able to fulfill my mission of being an industrialist. At this stage of my life, I feel joy that I have been able to make a lot of people feel happy. I also feel great happiness in my life, because I have given a lot of people source of livelihood. It gives me great joy, that at eighty, I am fulfilled.

My formative years to success

My father was a tailor. He sewed clothes, made zips, buttons and student materials. He used to send me to Dosumu to buy materials for those products, and it was from there I learnt my…