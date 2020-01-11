179 law school students, new lawyers get Kwara scholarship

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

At least 179 law students and new lawyers of Kwara State origin have each been paid N100,000 scholarship after online application processes and verification that lasted weeks, a government statement said on Saturday.

The payment, made straight to beneficiaries’ accounts, was done in two batches after thorough screenings of the applicants, according to the statement by Honourable Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu.

The statement said the first batch comprised 68 backlog students who are still in the law school out of the 89 who applied, while the second batch involved 111 lawyers of Kwara state origin that were called to bar last year November.

“The verification process in the first batch saved the government N2.1million as 21 of the original 89 applicants were screened out on various grounds.

“Some of them have graduated from law schools, some are…