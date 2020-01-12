Aguero sets new record as Man City maul Aston Villa

Sergio Aguero became the Premier League’s top-scoring foreign player with a hat-trick as Manchester City thrashed Aston Villa 6-1 to move ahead of Leicester into second in the table.

It may be too late to salvage City’s defence of the Premier League title as they remain 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool, who also have a game in hand, but led by Aguero the champions showed they will not give up the chase.

An injury-hit Villa were blown away by three goals in 10 first-half minutes as Riyad Mahrez struck twice before Aguero’s blast into the top corner from long range.

Gabriel Jesus added a fourth before half-time and Aguero added two more in the second half to surpass Thierry Henry as the top…