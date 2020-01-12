Edo 2020: PDP ‘ll produce young governorship candidate — Chairman

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says it will field young governorship candidate in the forthcoming election in Edo in line with the democratic trend.

The party Chairman in Edo, Chief Dan Orbih, made this known on Sunday at a rally in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state.

Orbih said that the emerging interests were young and intelligent party members who had proven their mettle, both in characters and their chosen fields of endeavours.

He said that like in the developed democratic climes, it had become imperative for the party to give the young one’s opportunity in governance.

According to him, young party members have brilliant ideas to pilot the affairs of the state.

“Our governorship aspirants are a young crop of people.

“I can tell you that in Edo 2020 election, PDP will produce a young governorship candidate,” Orbih said.

He called on the electorate to make the right choice in the forthcoming governorship election by choosing a PDP candidate…