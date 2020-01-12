Manufacturers in Edo see improved business environment on back of completion of CCETC-Ossiomo plant

Manufacturers at the Edo Production Center, an initiative of the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, has said that the anticipated completion of the CCETC-Ossiomo Power Plant in Edo State in 2020 would boost industrial activities in the state.

A cross-section of the manufacturers, who spoke with journalists in Benin City, said the state government’s industrialisation drive has yielded good results with the industrial activities at the Edo Production Center, along Sapele Road, in Benin City.

Governor Obaseki, during his new message, described the success of the production center as exciting and inspiring, spurring the state government to commence the process of establishing similar facilities in Edo North and Edo Central Senatorial Districts.

The Production Centers are co-working facilities fitted with 24-hour electricity provided at subsidized rate and business support solutions.

Mr. Williams Asemota, who makes nylon products at the center, said the stable power…