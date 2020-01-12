Parents, candidates commend JAMB for suspending use of NIN

Some parents and candidates on Saturday commended the Joint Admissions Matriculation Board (JAMB) for suspending the use of the National Identification Number (NIN) for the 2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

They told the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in separate interviews in Lagos, that the suspension would ease the stress and hardship candidates were facing during registration for the NIN.

Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, Registrar, JAMB, on Saturday in Abuja, said the board had suspended the use of NIN for the 2020 UTME.

Oloyede said the decision was due to the difficulties in obtaining the NIN by candidates.

He announced that candidates could register without a NIN for this year’s examination, saying that the rule would be implemented in 2021.

Mr George Ndukwe, a parent and retired teacher, while commending JAMB for the suspension, attributed the problem with the registration to lack of planning by the examination board.

“They did not plan this idea on…