Afenifere chieftain apologises for unknowingly obstructing Osinbajo’s convoy

By David O Royal

A chieftain of pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere has apologised for unknowingly obstructing the convoy of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo earlier today in Ikoyi, Lagos state, police sources have said.

The National Organising Secretary of Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu, was earlier held by Lagos Police for breaching the convoy of the Vice President.

It was gathered that Mr Omololu explained to the police that he had no sinister intentions and did not plan to harm the Vice President or his convoy.

He added that it was dark and he did not know that the convoy was long so he decided to drive on.

According to the police, he breached the convoy of the Vice President without knowing he had done so. He was then stopped and informed that he had driven into a moving convoy.

In what the police sources termed a security breach, the Afenifere chieftain drove his vehicle and obstructed the movement of the convoy.

“This is a security matter. He didn’t know it was the Vice…