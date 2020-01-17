‘Bitter’ plane tragedy should not cloud Soleimani’s ‘sacrifice’ ―Iran

Iran’s supreme leader called the accidental downing of a Ukrainian airliner a “bitter” tragedy Friday but said it should not overshadow the “sacrifice” of a top commander killed in a US drone strike.

“The plane crash was a bitter accident, it burned through our heart,” Khamenei said. “But some tried to… portray it in a way to forget the great martyrdom and sacrifice” of Major General Qasem Soleimani, the head of the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

“Our enemies were as happy about the plane crash as we were sad … happy that they found something to question the Guards, the armed forces, the system.”

Iran admitted last week it accidentally downed a Ukrainian airliner when it was high alert after strikes against US targets in Iraq in retaliation for Soleimani’s killing.

The…