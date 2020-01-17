Lebanon releases protesters, Amnesty slams ‘arbirtary arrests’

Lebanon’s security forces on Thursday released most of the 100-plus anti-government protesters detained in the past 48 hours, lawyers told AFP, after two nights of violent demonstrations in Beirut.

Protesters gathered in Beirut again on Thursday evening in front of the Central Bank and interior ministry, where several hundred demonstrators denounced police use of force and outgoing minister Raya al-Hassan.

A protest movement that has rocked Lebanon since October surged again from Tuesday, with a committee of lawyers defending demonstrators saying 101 people had been detained, including 56 on Wednesday, with five minors among them.

The lawyers’ committee announced on Facebook on Thursday that “all those arrested have been released with the exception of seven foreigners”.

The detained foreigners — six Syrians and an Egyptian — will be brought before authorities, the committee added.

Lebanese security forces announced 59 people were…