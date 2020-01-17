Rashford a major doubt for Liverpool clash ― Solskjaer

Marcus Rashford is unlikely to be fit for Manchester United’s clash with Liverpool on Sunday, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford came off the bench and was involved in Juan Mata’s winning goal just minutes later as United beat Wolves 1-0 in the FA Cup third-round replay.

Rashford was forced off 10 minutes from time with an apparent back problem, however, with Solskjaer admitting the plan to use Rashford had “backfired”.

Solskjaer later assured they would do everything possible to get Rashford fit for the trip to Anfield, but he is not convinced he will be ready.

“I can’t tell you now,” Solskjaer told reporters on…