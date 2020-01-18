Football, more than just a game – lesson from Ghana !

By Segun Odegbami

I have always known that football is more than just the game played on the field. It is an incredibly powerful weapon that can be deployed effectively to drive a cause, tackle a societal problem, impact lives, win an election, halt a war, resolve crisis, make a political statement, and even change the world.

Once again, it is the ‘changing of the world’ aspect that continues to intrigue and interest me, as I understand the world better. To do any of these things requires a good understanding of how the world works, and how football’s power can be deployed.

Ghana, Nigeria’s West African neighbour and keen rival in sports, have just changed the coaching crew of all their 9 national teams including their global flagship team and product, the Black Stars. By so doing they have made a simple but deep statement to the rest of the world reflecting who they are and where they belong in the ongoing…