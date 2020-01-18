Luxury retailer Louis Vuitton buys world’s second-largest rough diamond

Luxury retailer Louis Vuitton has snapped up the second-largest rough diamond in history as its owner stakes a bigger claim in the high-end jewelry market.

The French fashion house bought the 1,758-carat “Sewelô” diamond in a deal announced this week with mining company Lucara, which unearthed the massive gem in Botswana in April.

The arrangement will turn the Sewelô “into a collection of fine jewelry that will commemorate this extraordinary discovery and contribute direct benefits to our local communities of interest in Botswana,” Lucara CEO Eira Thomas said in a Wednesday statement.

The diamond will be cut and polished through a partnership with the HB Company, an Antwerp diamond manufacturer, Lucara said in a news release. The company didn’t reveal the price of the deal, but Lucara said it will keep a 50-percent stake in the polished stones produced from the Sewelô.

And 5 percent of the proceeds from retail sales of the diamonds will fund Lucara’s…