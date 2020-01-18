NAF to induct two new helicopters for combat operations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said on Saturday it would induct the second batch of two new AgustaWestland 109 Power Attack Helicopters procured by the Federal Government.

The NAF said the attack helicopters were procured by the federal government as part of the fleet enhancement efforts aimed at tackling the nation’s security challenges.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.

He said the two helicopters, along with associated equipment and spares, arrived at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja, aboard a Boeing 737-400 Cargolux Airline aircraft from Malpensa International Airport, Italy, on January 15.

According to him, the helicopters were received by a NAF Team, led by Air Commodore Halim Adebowale and the Country Representative of Leonardo Helicopters, manufacturers of the aircraft.

Daramola said the NAF engineers and…