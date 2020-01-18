NUJ President commends FG’s fight against insurgency

The National President, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr. Chris Isiguzo, has commended the Federal Government’s fight against insurgency in the Northeast.

Isiguzo gave the commendation in Gombe on Saturday while speaking with newsmen.

He said he was in the state to interface with journalists as well as gather views for the smooth sailing of Journalism Enhancement Bill, which was expected to address the challenges of journalists in Nigeria.

He noted that the statement that the Boko Haram insurgents were being degraded was true as he had seen for himself that peace was returning to the Northeast sub-region.

“The efforts of the Federal Government with support from state governments are working. I can see that normalcy is gradually returning to the region,’’ Isiguzo said.

The NUJ President said with his visits so far to Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, and the Gombe States, he would “clearly agree with the government that Boko Haram…