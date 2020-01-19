Amotekun here to stay, Fani-Kayode tells FG

By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has urged the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to perish any thought of outlawing the newly launched South-West security outfit, Amotekun, saying it has come to stay to safeguard lives and property of the people.

Fani-Kayode who stated this in his Abuja residence at a media parley with journalists said the security outfit was a creation of the South-West governors, adding no form of threat would deter the people from embracing Amotekun.

This is even as he chided Justice Minister and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami’s recent comment on the security outfit as his personal opinion.

He asked the federal government to justify why there is Civilian Joint Task Force in the North East and Sharia Police in the North West, while simultaneously not prepared to allow Amotekun takes off in the South-West.

“Anybody that feels that he doesn’t have to support the people of the South West is…