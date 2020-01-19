Cross River destroys illegal structures in Etim-Edem Park

The Cross River Government has destroyed over 100 illegal shops including containers erected within the premises of the popular Etim-Edem Park in Calabar metropolis.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Mfon Bassey, who led a staff of the ministry on the demolition on Sunday in Calabar, said the move was to create sanity within the park.

Bassey explained that the design of the location was for a motor park where travellers board vehicles to different destinations within and outside the state.

“I still recall in those days, when people used to load from Etim-Edem park to Onitsha, Abuja, Portharcourt, Lagos, Anambra and other states of the federation.

“But late in 2007, some persons decided to constitute a nuisance in the park and the overflowing effect was that we started having traffic congestion within major roads in Calabar metropolis.

“People who were meant to be loading from the park now decided to create illegal parks along the road, causing traffic…