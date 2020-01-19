Fake revenue agents infiltrate Warri, council boss raises alarm

By Emma Amaize

The Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State, has raised the alarm over fake revenue agents issuing unauthorised 2020 demand notices to business and residents of Warri, warning that it was illegal.

Chairman of the council, Dr Michael Tidi, in a statement, warned the perpetrators to immediately desist from the act or be prepared to face the music.

He said the council was yet to constitute revenue committees for 2020 , hence anyone or group of persons issuing demand notices to unsuspecting members of the public should be treated as outlaw.

Dr. Tidi advised traders and other business owners in Warri South , who have received the demand notices to expose the fake revenue agents.

He declared that his administration “will not tolerate any form of criminality in the resolve to provide good governance at the grassroots.”

The council boss stated that the people “will be duly communicated as soon as the council constitute revenue committees for this…