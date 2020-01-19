I am empty without only son

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

…Mum of boy allegedly kidnapped during church service

IT IS exactly 70 days today since the one-year-old Gold Eninla Kolawole disappeared mysteriously at the headquarters of the Sotitobire Miracle Centre located at Osinle area of Akure, Ondo State capital during a Sunday service.

The whereabouts of the only child of Mr and Mrs Temitope Kolawole, who went missing on Nov 10, remain unknown.

The General Overseer of the church Prophet Babatunde Alfa, and the children’s teachers on the day the child went missing have been charged to court and remanded at the Olokuta Correctional Centre, Akure by a Chief Magistrate Court.

Boy’s mother speaks…

Meanwhile, the mother of the victim, Modupe, remained hopeful that his child would one day rejoin the family.

“l have the strong belief that my son would soon be found alive. I am not losing hope a bit”, she said.

According to her, she felt empty during Christmas and New Year when she celebrated the…