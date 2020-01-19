Kwara didn’t ban religious activities in schools – CAN

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kwara Chapter, said on Saturday the state government has not banned religious activities in public schools.

The Secretary of the association, Rev. Reuben Ibitoye, disclosed this in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

According to CAN, the position of the government differs from what was speculated.

The statement read: “The attention of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Kwara State chapter, has been drawn to an online publication titled: ‘Kwara Government Bans Preaching In Public Schools.’

“In response to the purported press release by the government dated 14/1/2020, banning religious activities in public schools, the Christian Association of Nigeria debunks the press release. We make bold to say that the press release was never authorised by the Kwara state government in the way it was reported.

“The government of Kwara State decided that the status quo should be maintained in all…