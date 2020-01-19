Mendy believes Man City can still thrive despite title hopes fading

Benjamin Mendy is adamant Manchester City can still enjoy a successful season despite their failure to defend the Premier League title.

Pep Guardiola’s side are trailing well behind Liverpool after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace dealt another blow to their faint hopes of catching the runaway leaders.

Hampered by injuries, City have been unable to match the consistency of their past two title-winning seasons.

Guardiola accepted last month his side could no longer catch Liverpool, but City defender Mendy knows there are still three other trophies to play for, including the Champions League, which his team have never won.

City hold a 3-1 League Cup semi-final first leg lead against Manchester United, host Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round next weekend and are due to play Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16.

“When you start the league you try to win, to do your best and you have…