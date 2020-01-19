NAFDAC alerts on using Paracetamol for food preparation

Following recent alert by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) on the use of paracetamol tablets in food preparation, some Lagosians have expressed shock and disappointment.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in separate interviews that the news came to them as a shock.

They added that it had left them with concerns over the health implications of such a practice.

NAN reports that Paracetamol is used for the treatment of mild illnesses, moderate pains from headaches, backaches, toothaches, menstrual periods, flu and to reduce fever.

Unfortunately, some people had turned this painkiller into a tenderiser they add to food such as beans and molokony (animal hoof) while preparing them for human consumption.

Mrs Joy Ossai, a housewife, said that though her family mostly eats meals prepared at home, she would create awareness among her friends about the dangers of eating foods prepared with harmful substances.

“I take my time to cook…