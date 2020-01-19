PDP witch-hunting, harassment, test from God ―Zamfara APC

The Zamfara chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended its members for their perseverance and support to the party.

The state APC Chairman, Alhaji Lawal Liman made the commendation on Saturday at the party’s monthly stakeholders meeting in Kaura-Namoda.

Liman said the APC members in the state deserved commendation considering their patience and persistence in supporting the party in spite of the challenges they are facing.

“We are aware of the challenges that our members are facing from the present PDP-led administration in the state.

“Though we have lost the leadership of the state as a result of Supreme Court judgement, we shouldn’t be discouraged because of fear of witch-hunting and harassment; we should consider it as a test from God”, he said.

Liman urged the PDP-led government in the state to accept that, “the room for opposition is provided in the nation’s constitution, therefore any democratic government must accept…