TRAVAILS OF PHYSICALLY CHALLENGED PERSONS: ‘Even family

…Praise Gbagi for providing succour

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, Niger Delta and Perez Brisibe

PHYSICALLY challenged persons, under the aegis of Delta Disability Vanguard, DDV, and Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, JONAPWD, in Delta State, have complained that some members of their respective families were ill-treating them for their predicaments.

Some of them, who spoke to Sunday Vanguard at Oginibu, the country home of former Minister of State (Education), business tycoon and philanthropist, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi, in Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state, said it was something they have gotten used to.

Gbagi, through his Gbagi Foundation, a non-partisan and non-governmental organization, whose focus include social, educational, economic and psychological wellbeing of Nigerians without recourse to their ethnic gender, religion or political affiliation, had, last Christmas, played host to the physically challenged people and set up a…