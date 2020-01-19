UPDATED: Pipeline fire explosion in Abule Egba (VIDEO)

Several properties gutted

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

There is a raging fire at one of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, pipelines at Ekoro, Abule -Egba area of Lagos State.

Several properties were said to have been consumed.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandals who bursted one of the oil pipelines in the area to siphon the product.

Public Relations Officer of the Lagos State Fire Service, Mr Amodu, who confirmed the incident, said there was no casualty at press time.

The raging fire has displaced several residents who have fled their abodes for fear of being caught up in d inferno.

Meanwhile, as at 9.30 pm, men of the Lagos State Emergency Response Agency, LASEMA and other First Responders already mobilized with the activation of the Lagos State’s Emergency Response Plan.

Also, Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso has reacted to the Pipeline outbreak at Abule Egba, Lagos Nigeria today…