We’re not taking our customers back to estimated billing – EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has assured that it would not subject any of its customers in the obsolete standalone pre-paid meters in the South-East to estimated billing.

The EEDC’s Head of Communication, Mr Emeka Ezeh, gave the assurance in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Enugu.

Ezeh noted that the move to replace the obsolete standalone pre-paid meters in Enugu, Anambra and Imo states was basically for efficiency and better customer experience.

According to him, the move is also necessitated by the recent upgrade of EEDC’s billing system, which has made it increasingly difficult to provide technical support for the few customers, using the pre-paid meters.

“The EEDC is denying the allegation that its discontinuation of the use of obsolete standalone pre-paid meters in its network and swapping it with the new smart pre-paid meters is a ploy to take the affected customers back to estimated billing.

“EEDC maintains that the…