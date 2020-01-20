Akwa Ibom PDP protests Imo Supreme court judgement

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Akwa Ibom state chapter of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP Sunday joined its counterparts across the country to protest what it called unjust and unfair ruling of the Apex court on the governorship of Imo state.

The protesters numbering thousands marched through the major Streets in Uyo, the state capital clad in black attire.

They were led by party leaders Obong Paul Ekpo, state Chairman of PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem, National Legal Adviser and Ini Ememobong State Publicity secretary.

Speaking, Emmanuel Enoidem said the judgement of the Supreme Court is not known to law and lacks legal precedence and regretted that the Judiciary which is the last hope of the common man has been compromised.

He pointed out that the removal of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Onnoghen was part of the plot by the Buhari led administration to penetrate the judiciary.

“On behalf of the body of PDP at the National, I stand here to say that…