Boy, two men die in Abule Egba vandalised NNPC pipeline explosion

As victims count losses

Several properties destroyed

LASG sues for calm

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Akeem Salau

Tragedy struck late Sunday night when yet to be identified under aged boy and two men were burnt to death following raging fire from a vandalised petroleum pipeline of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, at Ile-Epo, Ekoro, Abule -Egba, Oke Odo Local Government Area, inward Baruwa, Alimosho area of Lagos State.

The tragedy, which destroyed many properties left some residents also displaced.

Unfortunately, the bodies of the deceased were recovered from the inferno by men of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, in collaboration with other response teams.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the inferno was as a result of pipeline vandals who burst one of the oil pipelines in the area to siphon the product.

11 trucks, laden with 40feet containers were destroyed, while about seven buildings also razed by the inferno.

According to…