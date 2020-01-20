Comparing Man United’s record with and without Rashford under Solskjaer

Manchester United are sweating on the fitness of Marcus Rashford ahead of this weekend’s clash with Liverpool after the forward was taken off due to injury in their FA Cup victory over Wolves.

Rashford has become a key figure under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scoring 19 goals in 30 appearances for the Red Devils this season.

We’ve compared United’s record under Solskjaer when Rashford is in the starting XI to their record when he is on the bench or missing from the matchday squad altogether.

With Rashford starting

Played: 50

Won: 24

Lost: 15

Drawn: 11

Goals for: 79

Goals against: 59

Points per game: 1.66

Win rate: 48%

Loss rate: 30%

Goals per game:…