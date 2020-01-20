Don’t destabilize Nigeria, Yoruba group warns FG

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

The Yoruba Leadership and Peace Initiative (TYLPI) yesterday criticized the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN) of unduly overheating the polity and putting the nation on the boil with his declaration that the recently launched Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun was illegal.

The minister had declared that the six South-West governors of Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Lagos lacked the constitutional powers to set up the regional security outfit, raised to combat the wave of kidnapping, banditry and other violent crimes which engulfed the zone for a major part of last year, warning of sanctions if they continued to operate or associate with the scheme.

He said the security initiative amounted to duplication or usurpation of the mandate of the police, military and other security agencies empowered to defend Nigeria’s territories or parts thereof.

TYLPI, in a press release signed by…