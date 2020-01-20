EFCC slams 7-count charge against Adoke, Abubakar

By Soni Daniel – Abuja

After nearly five weeks of being detained in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the anti-graft agency has finally slammed the former Attorney General of the Federation, Mohammed Adoke, with seven charges.

The former justice minister was charged along with a businessman, Aliyu Abubakar, who was accused of paying the sum of N300 million bribe to Adoke in respect of the Malabu Oil deal.

The case was prepared and filed on behalf of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, by the quartet of Bala Sanga, Aliyu Yusuf, M. S. Abubakar and H. A. Shehu.

The charges, with reference FHC/ABJ/CR/39/2017, border principally on bribe-taking, money laundering and breach of public office, among others.

No date has however been set but insiders hinted Vanguard it could be this week given the fact that the 28-day detention period granted the EFCC by the court lapsed last weekend.

The agency has also lined up four key…