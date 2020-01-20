Executive Order on infrastructure needs a push

SINCE the Private/Public Partnership model of infrastructural development was introduced in Nigeria in the President Olusegun Obasanjo era, we have strongly and consistently advocated for the strengthening of this model as a means of fast-tracking Nigeria’s exit from its severe infrastructure deficit.

Nigeria started falling behind in infrastructure development due to its dependence on government funding through its corruption-and red tape-riddled annual budgetary allocations.

The 2016-2017 World Economic Forum Global Competitiveness Index ranked Nigeria 132 out of 138 countries, though we have recorded marginal gains of recent.

Apart from the controversial Murtala Muhammed Airport terminal, Ikeja, MMA2, constructed by Bi-Courtney Services under the PPP arrangement, very few new projects have been produced through this model which is the rave in most rapidly-developing countries.

We are already beginning to reap the benefits of PPP following President Muhammadu…