How Sokoto organised special prayers ahead of Supreme Court judgment

Some communities in Sokoto State on Sunday organised special prayer sessions ahead of Monday Supreme Court judgment for the success of the state and Gov. Aminu Tambuwal.

The grand finale prayer session was led by Malam Tukur Rijiyar-Zaure to seek God’s intervention for the state and Tambuwal to be declared as the elected governor of the state by the apex court.

However, their prayers were answered on Monday when the Supreme Court affirmed Gov. Aminu Tambuwal re-election as the governor of the state.

You would recall that All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu, had on Dec. 4, 2019, appealed the judgment of both the election petition tribunal and the Appeal Court at the Supreme Court for upholding the election of Tambuwal.

Tambuwal, who contested the election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), emerged winner with a slim margin of 342 votes after a supplementary election in some…