My achievements so far – Buhari

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has on Monday reeled out his achievements since he assumed office in 2015. He told the British Prime Minister the gains he has made on different fronts in his administration.

Speaking when the two leaders met on the sidelines of the UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020, in London, Buhari told P.M Johnson that he has achieved a lot in agriculture.

He opined that he is leading the country almost to self-sufficiency in rice and other grains, saving the country billions in foreign exchange, which are now deployed to other areas of development.

On the war against insurgency, the President said things were a lot better, with the disabuse of the minds of the people on the true philosophy of Boko Haram, and the main challenge being in the area of resettling displaced people, which is being tackled frontally.

“We have a long history with the British military, and we are collaborating,” President Buhari added.

On the anti-corruption war, the…