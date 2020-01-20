Niger Delta group cautions Minister over utterances on NDDC Board

By Perez Brisibe

THE Minister of State for Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Tayo Alasoadura, has been asked by the Niger Delta Integrity Network, NDIN to be mindful of his utterances against the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC which he described as “hurriedly put together.”

Describing the outburst of the minister as regrettable, convener of the group, Chief Ndimele Ajuri in a statement, Sunday, explained that as a former senator, the minister should be familiar with the nuances of government, rather than using the word dissolved to depict the board which had not been inaugurated in the first place and which inauguration was only delayed for the Interim Management Committee to function.

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to reports in the media credited to the Minister of State for the Niger Delta Senator Tayo Alasoadura on the NDDC where he made statements to the effect that the Board of the Commission which…