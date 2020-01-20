Power: No going back on legacy projects

…Says Mambilla, Zungeru, others will meet completion timeline,

…Laments distribution, transmission infrastructure failing

By Chris Ochayi

The Federal Government, Monday, vowed to fast track completion of various ongoing intervention projects in the power sector in order to make electricity available to the teeming population of Nigeria.

Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, who made the promise , while speaking at the 11th International conference power systems operations and planning, ICEPSOP 2020 in Abuja, said the government would give priority to the legacy projects.

The theme of the three-day conference is powering minigrids with smart grid attributes development in United States and Africa.

The minister noted that implementation of the projects will be done in tandem with the electrification road map to ensure synergy and availability of needed infrastructure to evacuate and distribute the electrons for the use of Nigerians.

He said, the projects include the…