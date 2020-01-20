Rebic last gasp strike snatches 3-2 victory for Milan over Udinese



AC Milan secured their third successive win in all competitions on Sunday after Ante Rebic scored deep into injury time to secure a last-gasp 3-2 win over Udinese at San Siro.

Franck Kessie and Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to the starting lineup after sitting out the Coppa Italia success over SPAL, while January loan addition Simon Kjær also started.

However, they were all powerless to prevent the away side taking the lead as Gianluigi Donnarumma came flying out of his goal to close down Kevin Lasagna, only to miss the ball entirely and clatter into the Italian. The ball fell to Jens Stryger Larsen following the challenge, and the Dane angled a fine effort into empty net from close to the touchline.

It was nearly two for Udinese shortly after, but Lasagna was unable to connect with Ken Sema’s cross as he intended, instead blazing an effort over the bar to spare ​Milan’s blushes.

Needing a response in the second half, the hosts came flying out of the traps with half time…