Solskjaer hails Fred, De Gea , draws positives from United performance



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted there were “many positives” in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, and admitted United could look for a “short term” deal to cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Liverpool scored with their first real attempt of the game, as Virgil van Dijk went unchallenged to power in a header from a corner.

The Reds had two other goals chalked off in a first half they dominated. And the pattern of play was similar in the second period as United’s goal was under siege.

Man United grew into the game slowly and could have equalised as Anthony Martial blazed over after some fine build-up play from the Red Devils.

But Mo Salah sealed the win for Liverpool in the last minute as Alisson found the striker brilliantly, allowing the Egyptian to run through and slide the ball under United goalkeeper David de Gea.

Solskjaer told Match of the Day: “The players gave us everything. Today we hung on a bit at the start of second half, but…