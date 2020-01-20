Struggling Rangers overcome Abia Warriors 3-1 in Oriental derby

Rangers International FC regained their groove to beat visiting Abia Warriors 3-1 in one of the Oriental derbies that headlined the NPFL match day 16 on Sunday.

Rangers needed the win badly, not only to reassure their fans but especially to start their swim out of the relegation zone possibly before the season break. They have found themselves unenviable in the 19th position with 12 points, now 15.

And, they showed they meant business from the outset, launching three offensives on the opponents within four minutes. The pressure plan paid off with Ibrahim Oluwoyin raising the curtain in the 7th minute. His strike bounced off Chiamaka Madu and there was nothing goalkeeper Charles Tembe could do to save.

The early joy was however dimmed shortly after as Bello Lukman drew level for Abia Warriors just four minutes after.

The levelling up raised the tempo of the game and the duo of Adeleke Adekunle and Tunde Atilola Salami will pick yellow for desperate tackles. Anthony Okemmiri…