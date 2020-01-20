The Imo shock – The Imo shock

By Donu Kogbara

I’m now so wearily accustomed to Nigerian political tsunamis and legal dramas that I, as a general rule, barely bat an eyelid when something sensational happens. I usually just shrug and carry on.

But I nearly keeled over on Tuesday when the Supreme Court ruled that Chief Emeka Ihedioha, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and member of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) who had been sworn in as Governor of Imo State last May, should be unseated by Hope Uzodinma, a former senator.

This news reached me via a newsflash on my phone, while I was heading from one meeting to another in Abuja; and I was literally stopped in my tracks and had to sit down to get over the shock!

Why was I so shocked?

In a disorganised and corrupt country in which electoral processes are ALWAYS flawed – even when the candidates are essentially decent, as Ihedioha undoubtedly is – it is always possible that initial victories will eventually be…