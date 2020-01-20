Wikki end winless run in 2-1 victory over MFM FC

Wikki Tourist FC heaved a sigh of relief following their first win after three games on returning to the Tafawa Balewa Stadium for their home matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

They won 2-1 against Lagos side, MFM on Sunday in one of the Matchday 16 fixtures.

The Bauchi team have failed to win any of their last seven games, but they put up a relatively superb performance to come out tops in the tension soaked game.

Promise Damala and Ajala Olushola scored in the first half while Izuchukwu Chimezie gave what would have been the lifeline for the visitors.

It was the visitors who thought they have taken the lead in the second minute of the game. Chimezie had gone to celebrate, the stadium was enveloped in silence as all thought Chimezie’s well-taken free-kick had gone in. It didn’t. After sending goalkeeper, Pius Ibrahim the wrong way, the ball struck the bar and went out of touch.

The home team immediately took control. First, it was Peter Ambrose…